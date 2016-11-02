Story highlights New tape, purportedly from ISIS leader, references recent events and urges fighters not to retreat

Last public utterances attributed to the ISIS leader came almost a year ago

(CNN) ISIS' media arm has released audio purportedly featuring its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in which he urges fighters not to retreat from an attack on its Iraq stronghold, Mosul.

"Holding your ground in honor is a thousand times better than retreating in disgrace," he says in the recording, the first released since late 2015.

The tape was released by ISIS' media wing al-Furqan as the battle for Mosul intensifies, with Iraqi troops poised to enter the city

The voice, which CNN cannot independently verify, says that "God's enemies from the Jews, Christians, atheists, Shiites, Apostates and all of the world's infidels have dedicated their media, money, army and munitions to fight Muslims and Jihadists in the State of Nineveh after they witnessed it become one of the bases of Islam and one of its minarets under the Caliphate," he said.

Ninevah is an archaic name for the modern day Mosul region.