This is Week 47 of a yearlong series: A Catholic Reads the Bible. Read Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3. Laura Bernardini is director of coverage in CNN's Washington Bureau. The views expressed in this column belong to Bernardini.

(CNN) When I left the Bible's Book of Acts and began to read Paul's letters, I thought of my love of sending a note with pen and paper.

I come from a long line of letter writers. My grandmother, who returned to Italy only once after immigrating to the United States, wrote letters to her family in the old country, because calling frequently was just too expensive. While my grandparents were separated while courting, they stayed in touch by writing what my grandmother lovingly called "weather reports." My grandfather would write about the weather for approximately three sentences because he wasn't a man of many words, but he always wrote.

Romans doesn't really remind me of those kinds of letters. The letters are much more of a historical document chronicling Paul's road to Rome. It is believed that the letters were written before the four Gospels.

Paul has a long list for the new followers about what not to do: no idol worship, no bigamy, no homosexuality. And what to do: be good, believe in Christ, do good works. And of course, there is a lot of redundancy and history thrown into this book.

I started to wonder about whether I will find something that will strike me, when, as before in this 47-week journey, it magically happened.

