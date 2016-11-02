Story highlights Church holds clothing drive for second year so those in need can stay warm

Minister says she hopes efforts "will inspire other people to do similar things"

(CNN) The hundreds of scarves and mittens that adorned a New Hampshire park this week certainly brightened things up. But they were not meant to be decorative.

They were part of Scarves in the Park, a clothing drive by a church Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester. For a second year, Longmeadow Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in nearby Auburn held the event to help those in need stay warm as temperatures begin to fall.

The scarves and mittens had encouraging notes attached to them.

"Our church is always looking out for some way of reaching out that engages people, that has people doing more than just writing a check," the Rev. Ruth Gallot told CNN affiliate WMUR-TV in Manchester.

Last year, the church had gathered 75 scarves to give away. This year, the number passed 400, thanks to a yearlong effort of knitting and crocheting by volunteers.

"We told people to use whatever yarn you have," Gallot told the TV station. "If you have yarn you want to get rid of, you've got it stocked in your house and are spring cleaning, give it to us, and we have knitters and crocheters who contact us, and we give them the yarn."

