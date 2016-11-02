Breaking News

What does study backlash mean for future of male birth control?

By Shefali Luthra, Kaiser Health News

Updated 5:19 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Women have many choices when it comes to avoiding pregnancy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of sexually active women from 2006 to 2010 used at least one contraceptive method at some point. Here&#39;s a look at a variety of birth control methods and how they each work.
Photos: Birth control methods
A woman's choiceWomen have many choices when it comes to avoiding pregnancy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of sexually active women from 2006 to 2010 used at least one contraceptive method at some point. Here's a look at a variety of birth control methods and how they each work.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
An intrauterine device, or IUD, is a flexible T-shaped device that&#39;s inserted by a doctor into a woman&#39;s uterus. The devices blocks sperm and change the lining of the uterus, which may keep a fertilized egg from attaching. Pregnancy is prevented from three to 12 years, depending on the type.
Photos: Birth control methods
IUDAn intrauterine device, or IUD, is a flexible T-shaped device that's inserted by a doctor into a woman's uterus. The devices blocks sperm and change the lining of the uterus, which may keep a fertilized egg from attaching. Pregnancy is prevented from three to 12 years, depending on the type.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Approved in 1960 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, oral contraceptives involve taking a daily pill with a combination of estrogen and a progestin. The hormones prevent ovulation and thicken a woman&#39;s cervical mucus, blocking sperm from fertilizing an egg.
Photos: Birth control methods
The pillApproved in 1960 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, oral contraceptives involve taking a daily pill with a combination of estrogen and a progestin. The hormones prevent ovulation and thicken a woman's cervical mucus, blocking sperm from fertilizing an egg.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Condoms aren&#39;t just for men. The female condom fits inside the vagina with a ring at one end that covers the cervix. When used correctly all of the time, the National Institutes of Health says, it&#39;s 95% effective, with bonus protection from sexually transmitted infections.
Photos: Birth control methods
Female condomCondoms aren't just for men. The female condom fits inside the vagina with a ring at one end that covers the cervix. When used correctly all of the time, the National Institutes of Health says, it's 95% effective, with bonus protection from sexually transmitted infections.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
The diaphragm also fits inside the vagina but covers only the cervix, where it blocks sperm from entering the uterus. It is made of silicone and can last up to two years. A spermicide must also be used for greatest effectiveness.
Photos: Birth control methods
DiaphragmThe diaphragm also fits inside the vagina but covers only the cervix, where it blocks sperm from entering the uterus. It is made of silicone and can last up to two years. A spermicide must also be used for greatest effectiveness.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
The cervical cap is similar to a diaphragm, but smaller in size and made of rubber instead of silicone. It is useful for women who find it hard to keep a diaphragm in place.
Photos: Birth control methods
Cervical capThe cervical cap is similar to a diaphragm, but smaller in size and made of rubber instead of silicone. It is useful for women who find it hard to keep a diaphragm in place.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Implants are flexible matchstick-size devices that are surgically inserted into a woman&#39;s arm. They slowly release the hormone progestin into the body, which prevents a woman&#39;s ovaries from releasing eggs. The protection can last several years.
Photos: Birth control methods
ImplantImplants are flexible matchstick-size devices that are surgically inserted into a woman's arm. They slowly release the hormone progestin into the body, which prevents a woman's ovaries from releasing eggs. The protection can last several years.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
For women who don&#39;t want to take a pill or insert a device, the Ortho Evra birth control patch sticks to the body and releases pregnancy-preventing hormones through the skin. A woman must change her patch once a week for three weeks in a row. No patch is used in the fourth week, and then the cycle starts again.
Photos: Birth control methods
The patchFor women who don't want to take a pill or insert a device, the Ortho Evra birth control patch sticks to the body and releases pregnancy-preventing hormones through the skin. A woman must change her patch once a week for three weeks in a row. No patch is used in the fourth week, and then the cycle starts again.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
NuvaRing, approved for use in the United States in 2001, is a small, flexible ring inserted into the vagina. It releases estrogen and progestin, the same pregnancy-preventing hormones found in most variations of the birth-control pill.
Photos: Birth control methods
Vaginal ringNuvaRing, approved for use in the United States in 2001, is a small, flexible ring inserted into the vagina. It releases estrogen and progestin, the same pregnancy-preventing hormones found in most variations of the birth-control pill.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Introduced in 1983, the Today Sponge was pulled from the market after fears of toxic shock but returned in 2005 following design changes. The sponge contains spermicide and can be inserted into the vagina before sex, like a diaphragm, to prevent pregnancy.
Photos: Birth control methods
Vaginal spongeIntroduced in 1983, the Today Sponge was pulled from the market after fears of toxic shock but returned in 2005 following design changes. The sponge contains spermicide and can be inserted into the vagina before sex, like a diaphragm, to prevent pregnancy.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Depo-Provera, an injection form of birth control, provides protection for three months with hormones that prevent ovulation and block sperm. It doesn&#39;t contain estrogen, as do some other forms of birth control. As a result, it is a popular option for women who can&#39;t take estrogen or who are breastfeeding.
Photos: Birth control methods
The shotDepo-Provera, an injection form of birth control, provides protection for three months with hormones that prevent ovulation and block sperm. It doesn't contain estrogen, as do some other forms of birth control. As a result, it is a popular option for women who can't take estrogen or who are breastfeeding.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Emergency contraception, frequently referred to as the morning-after pill, can be taken to prevent pregnancy up to five days after unprotected sex. It can prevent the ovaries from releasing eggs and thickens a woman&#39;s cervical mucus. The morning-after pill can also thin the uterus lining, which could prevent a fertilized egg from attaching.
Photos: Birth control methods
Morning-after pill Emergency contraception, frequently referred to as the morning-after pill, can be taken to prevent pregnancy up to five days after unprotected sex. It can prevent the ovaries from releasing eggs and thickens a woman's cervical mucus. The morning-after pill can also thin the uterus lining, which could prevent a fertilized egg from attaching.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
birth control generic pillsbirth control IUDbirth control monthly pillsfemale condom - RESTRICTEDdiaphragm - RESTRICTEDcervical cap - RESTRICTEDbirth control implantbirth control patchbirth control Nuva Ringbirth control today spongebirth control depo-provera boxbirth control Plan B One-Step pill

Story highlights

  • Some say the early ending of a male birth control study is a double standard
  • There's still research underway to develop a hormonal option for men

Who's in charge of preventing pregnancy?

For years, available contraception methods have generally made this a woman's responsibility.
    But researchers report they may be getting closer to changing the calculation, according to findings published last week in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. They offered evidence that a new hormonal injection can stop men from producing sperm.
    The problem: Three years in, the researchers agreed to terminate the study early, citing potential side effects. That revelation is drawing some criticism.
    The approach, which involves an injection of testosterone and progestin every eight weeks, was tested on 320 men in seven countries. Mostly, it worked. But study participants also reported acne, pain, increased sex drive, mood disorders and depression. Those last four symptoms prompted a safety review panel in 2011 to stop the trial from recruiting new test subjects and continuing injections for those already being followed. The research team was allowed, however, to finish data collection and to analyze the findings.
    Male birth control shot found effective, but side effects cut study short
    Male birth control shot found effective, but side effects cut study short
    Read More
    The decision to cease the study has led to a backlash. Some ethicists and advocates say it represents a double standard, citing evidence that female contraception also may be related to depression and other side effects. They argue men are being protected from the same unpleasant consequences that women are forced to accept.
    But how similar are the problems with men's and women's contraception? Let's break down the issues and what they mean for the future of male birth control.

    First, what actually happened?

    This study, which began in 2008, is part of a larger effort to develop a form of hormonal birth control for men. Unlike women, who can choose between a host of options -- pills, patches, IUDs and implants, to name a few -- men seeking temporary birth control can turn only to condoms.
    In this case, more than 75 percent of men who completed the trial said they would use it if it were made publicly available.
    But there were also 20 participants who dropped out because of the side effects. One committed suicide, though the researchers, citing input from that subject's family, concluded that was likely because of other, unrelated factors.
    Because of the safety concerns, research on this particular drug regimen won't continue, said Doug Colvard, who co-authored the study and is deputy director for programs at the nonprofit research organization CONRAD at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The move to discontinue wasn't without criticism, he noted.
    "It was disappointing to everyone in the field when the study had to be stopped," he said. "There were people who felt it was justified, and there were people who felt the study shouldn't have been stopped."

    So did this actually cause depression in men?

    Good question. Unfortunately, we don't really know.
    Don&#39;t be scared to snip: Vasectomy not linked to prostate cancer, study says
    Vasectomy not linked to prostate cancer, study says
    That's in part because the trial was stopped early and involved a relatively small sample of men. When testing birth control specifically, it's considered unethical to give a placebo to a control group, because it could result in unwanted pregnancy — meaning there's no real frame against which to compare the results and whether the side effects were indeed caused by this drug, said Jennifer Gunter, a San Francisco-based obstetrician-gynecologist. Gunter was not associated with the study.
    Given the lack of information, then, it's tough to draw conclusions either way about how the drug could affect men's mental health.
    That said, it wouldn't be surprising if the drug had something to do with these side effects, Gunter said. Testosterone is known to cause acne and to increase sex drive, and it's an anabolic steroid, which also is known to often cause mood problems.
    But on the other hand, it's entirely possible some of the negative consequences were caused by factors other than the injection itself.

    But hold on. Don't women on hormonal birth control face mental health-related side effects?

    That's the argument many people are making. But it turns out, the comparison isn't so simple.
    Anecdotally, many women say taking hormonal birth control, such as the pill, led to depression or mood swings. But there's no research definitively making that link. A study published in September was reported to link depression and hormonal birth control in teenage girls.
    Birth control linked to depression, new study says
    Birth control linked to depression, new study says
    But scientists caution the relationship is hardly causal. That study, many have noted, measured a fairly small increase in depression and could have been confounded by other factors.
    Comparing the discontinued men's study to what we know -- or don't know -- about how hormonal contraception affect women isn't really feasible, experts said. And, since there historically hasn't been a lot of research on hormonal birth control in men, Gunter said, a cautious approach is in fact responsible and makes a good deal of sense.

    Is this going to put the brakes on contraception for men?

    Probably not.
    There's still research underway to develop a hormonal option, Colvard noted. And many researchers said this trial provides potentially helpful insight.
    For instance, future research could look at smaller doses, said Cora Breuner, a pediatrician in Seattle who chairs the committee on adolescents for the American Academy of Pediatrics. When female birth control was first developed, researchers began with 50 microgram doses, before working down to 20. Breuner was not involved in the study.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    When developing birth control, researchers often start with a high dose, Gunter said. Then, they treat it "like pick-up sticks" --continually reducing the dose until they reach the minimum level necessary to be effective. "How many things can you pull out before the thing falls down?"
    Also encouraging: the fact that so many men said they would take the drug if it were available. Historically, the burden of controlling pregnancy has fallen on women, Breuner said. But now, the findings here show that may be shifting -- and could in fact spur more interest on the part of drug developers.
    "The interest is very much there," she said. "In five years, we'll see a world where the female gender doesn't have to take primary responsibility. ... If the family wants to plan a pregnancy, they can plan it together."