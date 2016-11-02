Internet helps dad recover lullaby from his deceased wife

Story highlights Jared Buhanan-Decker lost his wife of 12 years during childbirth

He found songs she had recorded on his computer but couldn't convert the files

(CNN) A baby who will never know his mother now rocks to sleep most nights to the sound of her voice, thanks to the kindness of strangers on the Internet.

Four months ago, 33-year-old Jared Buhanan-Decker of St. George, Utah, lost the love of his life and wife of 12 years, Sharry Buhanan-Decker, during the birth of his son J.J.

While J.J. was successfully delivered by C-section, Sharry died of a rare condition called amniotic fluid embolism, in which the fluid surrounding a fetus enters the mother's bloodstream and causes abnormal blood clotting.

"Counting down to it as the happiest days of our life, ended up being the worst," Buhanan-Decker told CNN affiliate KUTV.

As Buhanan-Decker was going through mementos Sharry left behind, he found a surprise on his computer: six voice recordings of songs she'd written years ago.

