Breaking News

Inflammation in the brain linked to CTE

By Nadia Kounang, CNN

Updated 6:16 PM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot on February 4, was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death. Here are a few of the former athletes who have been diagnosed with CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot on February 4, was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death. Here are a few of the former athletes who have been diagnosed with CTE.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/08/03/bubba.smith.obit/&quot;&gt;Charles &quot;Bubba&quot; Smith&lt;/a&gt;, a two-time Pro Bowl pick and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Charles "Bubba" Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl pick and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November at 63 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill&#39;s case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November at 63 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill's case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
NFL MVP and Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, who died in July, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers at Boston University said.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
NFL MVP and Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, who died in July, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers at Boston University said.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself two years ago. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself two years ago. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Hall of Famer Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Hall of Famer Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/15/sports/football/15brain.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed in 2004&lt;/a&gt; in a car crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was killed in 2004 in a car crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Chris Henry played five seasons for the the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/07/02/brain.damage.henry/index.html&quot;&gt;He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup&lt;/a&gt; during a fight with his fiancée, ending a life plagued by behavioral problems. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Chris Henry played five seasons for the the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup during a fight with his fiancée, ending a life plagued by behavioral problems. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/01/26/athlete.brains/index.html&quot;&gt;of an apparent drug overdose&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 45.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 45.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Junior Seau &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/10/health/seau-brain-disease&quot;&gt;took his own life&lt;/a&gt; in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Junior Seau took his own life in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer&#39;s patient.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer's patient.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, mainly in the 1960s, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, mainly in the 1960s, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after suffering from heart failure at the age of 45.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after suffering from heart failure at the age of 45.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/health/baseball-ryan-freel-cte-suicide/&quot;&gt;Ryan Freel &lt;/a&gt;became the first MLB player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
Photos: Athletes and CTE
Ryan Freel became the first MLB player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
Dave MirraRESTRICTED bubba smith03_FredMcNeill_CTERESTRICTED 01 ken stablerjovan belcher FILE08 CTE10 CTE01 CTE02 CTE03 CTE04 CTE05 CTE06 CTE07 CTE09 CTE11 CTE12 CTE13 CTE restricted15 CTE14 CTEryan freel

Story highlights

  • Brain inflammation is associated with neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
  • 90 of 94 professional football players have been diagnosed with CTE

(CNN)Inflammation in the brain has been associated with neurodegernative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and a new study links it for the first time to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

The researchers compared the brains of 48 former football players diagnosed with CTE with the brains of 18 players who didn't have the disease and those of 16 non-players. They found that those who had increased hits to the head, even though they hadn't been diagnosed with CTE, had increased inflammation. That inflammation increased with a longer time playing football and with CTE severity.

    What is CTE?

    CTE is believed to be a result of repeated trauma to the head. Ninety of 94 former professional football players who donated their brains for research have been diagnosed with the Alzheimer's-like neurodegerative disease. Some of the best-known players diagnosed with CTE include Hall of Famer and San Diego Charger Junior Seau, who killed himself in May 2012 at the age of 43, and legendary sportscaster and Hall of Famer Frank Gifford, who died of natural causes in August 2015 at the age of 84.
    Though it has similar symptoms to Alzheimer's -- including memory loss, mood swings and depression -- it has a distinct pathology, with an abnormal protein called tau taking over specific regions of the brain.
    Read More
    CTE in the NFL: The tragedy of Fred McNeill
    CTE in the NFL: The tragedy of Fred McNeill
    A confirmed diagnosis cannot be made without an autopsy. However, recent research has looked into the use of MRI imaging and potential biomarkers to help detect the disease in the living.
    Dr. Thor Stein, one of the authors of the new study, said that although it wasn't surprising to see an increase in inflammation, it wasn't clear exactly whether the inflammation was specifically causing the disease or was a reaction to it, but more likely, it was both.

    Inflammation and the brain

    Heather Snyder, senior associate director of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer's Association, said researchers were still trying to understand the basic function of inflammation in the brain, let alone in disease. "It's still an early study. There are a lot of unanswered questions. We're just trying to understand the basic role in normal function."
    Though Snyder was not involved in the study, the Alzheimer's Association did support Stein in this work.
    NFL acknowledges CTE link with football. Now what?
    NFL acknowledges CTE link with football. Now what?
    The brain is a unique organ, said Stein, in that it has its own inflammatory cells that act as a monitoring system. "These inflammatory cells are constantly migrating through the brain. Then, if there's an infection, they react quickly. Same with trauma: Inflammatory cells quickly migrate to the area of trauma and probably perform some protective mechanism." But in some brains, these inflammatory cells don't shut down, and inflammation persists.
    Eventually, Stein hopes studies like this can help develop tools to determine the degree of injury to the brain and when it's OK for players to return to the field. "The ultimate goal is to figure out which particularly inflammatory cells that are more problematic than others and then ultimately use drugs to prevent the disease." But he cautioned that the study was still very early.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, agreed but believes that this type of work was a step in the right direction. "We're still a long way away for developing targeted treatments for different types of brain inflammation, and I think that's the next frontier."