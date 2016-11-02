(CNN) It's been a long old wait, with a false start along the way , but Tiger Woods has confirmed he will return to competitive golf action in December.

"I am excited to make my return at the Hero World Challenge at Albany and play in this terrific tournament," Woods said in a statement released on the event's website.

Although spending a prolonged period away from competitive action, Woods was a vice-captain as the US Ryder Cup team defeated their European rivals at Hazeltine Golf Club in Minnesota last month.

JUST WATCHED 11-year-old's shot stuns Tiger Woods Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 11-year-old's shot stuns Tiger Woods 00:57

He has also hinted in recent weeks that he was on his way back, although he "still had work to do."

The 40-year-old former has suffered from a series of injuries and back surgeries which led to a sharp drop in form and ranking. He last played in a competitive tournament in August 2015.

Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2013, but remains keen to add to his total of 79 titles and close in on Sam Snead's all-time record of 82.

He also joked in October that he still had eyes on trumping Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 career majors.

The Hero World Challenge competition is hosted by Woods and features the four reigning major champions, the top 11 players available from the world rankings, the defending champion and two special exemption players.