Story highlights Legia Warsaw 3-3 Real Madrid

Ronaldo and Co. play in an empty stadium

Legia given stadium ban after crowd trouble

(CNN) More accustomed to playing in front of 80,000 adoring fans at the Bernabeu or hostile crowds in Europe's biggest stadiums, Wednesday's clash against Legia Warsaw will have come as a bit of a shock to Real Madrid's Galacticos.

The Polish champion was ordered by UEFA to play its home match against the Spanish giant behind closed doors, after crowd trouble marred the opening day 6-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Crowd disturbances, fireworks, throwing objects, insufficient organization and blocking stairways forced Europe's governing body to implement a total stadium ban for home fans and an €80,000 ($88,820) fine.

A further charge of racist behaviour was dropped.

There were still a number of Real fans present in the Polish Army Stadium, albeit very few, as the away side and the Spanish FA were allowed to register up to 200 people as visitors.

