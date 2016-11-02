Why has the pope said no to women priests?

Story highlights Why would the pontiff, known for being a reformer, take such an un-modern stance?

Delia Gallagher, CNN Vatican Correspondent, looks at his statements

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis' resounding no to women becoming priests may come as a surprise considering the popular narrative of him as a reformer who seeks to bring change to the Roman Catholic Church.

Often seen as wanting to overturn the conservative thrust of recent pontificates, Francis has shown himself to be squarely on the side of Pope John Paul II and Benedict XVI when it comes to women's ordination.

"The final word is clear," he said Tuesday when asked about women's ordination during an in-flight press conference returning from Sweden, "it was said by St John Paul II and this remains."

"Forever?" the journalist asked. "Never, ever?"

"If we carefully read the declaration of St. John Paul II it goes in that direction, yes," Francis replied.

