Val Kilmer: I have 'no cancer whatsoever'

Story highlights Former costar had said Kilmer was ill

Kilmer is inviting people to see for themselves

(CNN) Val Kilmer appreciates all the concern, but he wants to assure fans that he is fine.

The "Top Gun" star took to Facebook to clear up chatter that he is ill.

It all started when Michael Douglas recently told a crowd in London that his "The Ghost and the Darkness" costar is "dealing with exactly what I had," referring to oral cancer, and that "things don't look too good for him."

Kilmer didn't respond directly, though he added "The recent news of my death has been greatly exaggerated..." in one of his Facebook postings about his film "Cinema Twain."

Read More