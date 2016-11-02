Val Kilmer: I have 'no cancer whatsoever'

Story highlights
(CNN)Val Kilmer appreciates all the concern, but he wants to assure fans that he is fine.
The "Top Gun" star took to Facebook to clear up chatter that he is ill.
It all started when Michael Douglas recently told a crowd in London that his "The Ghost and the Darkness" costar is "dealing with exactly what I had," referring to oral cancer, and that "things don't look too good for him."
Kilmer didn't respond directly, though he added "The recent news of my death has been greatly exaggerated..." in one of his Facebook postings about his film "Cinema Twain."
Some fans took his silence for confirmation so Tuesday he posted a clarification on Facebook, writing "I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed."
"The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN," Kilmer wrote. "I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever."
His tongue is still swollen, he wrote, and continues to rehab.
Kilmer anticipated fans not believing his assertion, so he's inviting people to see for themselves.
"I've made 3 films in the last year, one of which I directed and am presenting as a personal appearance introducing it and then answering questions after," he said. "Come see me live and happy and in person in Westwood next week if you think I'm fibbing!!"