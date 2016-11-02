Meghan Markle: 5 things to know Prince Harry's rumored love interest

Story highlights American actress Meghan Markle is reportedly dating Prince Harry

The actress currently stars on the USA legal drama, "Suits"

(CNN) There's a royals watch on Meghan Markle.

The up-and-coming American actress is now standing under a bigger spotlight since news of an alleged relationship between her and England's most eligible bachelor, Prince Harry, broke over the weekend.

Markle has since become a trending topic on Google, she's on the cover of this week's Us Weekly and People magazine claims an engagement is "certainly a possibility." Meanwhile, Markle is not commenting and Kensington Palace is staying mum.

While the world tries to decipher Markle's recent Instagram post of two bananas hugging, here are a few facts about the beautiful brunette and possible royal in waiting.

Sleep tight xx A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

Markle, 35, currently stars as Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama, "Suits." She's had roles on "CSI: Miami," "90210," "Without a Trace" and "General Hospital." She also appeared in a few films, "Get Him To The Greek," "Remember Me" and "Horrible Bosses."