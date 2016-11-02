Lil Wayne is not here for Black Lives Matter

Story highlights The rapper said he's not connected to the #BLM movement

In September he said he's never experienced racism

(CNN) Lil Wayne may want to stay off Twitter today.

The rapper is being roasted for his recent comments about Black Lives Matter.

In an interview Tuesday with ABC's "Nightline," Lil Wayne said he does not feel connected to the social justice movement, which formed in recent years amid protests over police use of force against African Americans.

"I don't feel connected to a damn thing that ain't got nothin' to do with me," he said.

Lil Wayne says he doesn't feel connected to Black Lives Matter movement. Watch tonight on Nightline at 12:35am ET. pic.twitter.com/28eBGfpSja — Nightline (@Nightline) November 2, 2016

The rapper said Black Lives Matter "just sounds weird."

