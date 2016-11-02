Story highlights The reality star posted and then deleted a pic

Fans are missing her

(CNN) It's been one month since Kim Kardashian West left social media.

On Monday, the reality star briefly lifted the hopes of her followers when she popped back on Facebook for a hot second to post a photo. She was holding her light-up Lumee phone case in the pic and captioned it, "Downtime #LumeeCollab."

Kardashian West apparently changed her mind and quickly deleted the post.

Kimmie -- as she is affectionately called by her family and friends -- has been laying low since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris on October 3.

But Kardashian West's social media cameo was enough to get her large following excited about her possible permanent return.

I miss Kim Kardashian on social media so much — bridget (@niall_thehat) November 2, 2016

Today marks one month without @KimKardashian. come back and teach us to slay again 🙏🏼 — Bandit The Pug (@livnlikeabandit) November 2, 2016

Okay, I'm starting to miss @KimKardashian. Where are you?! Come back! I miss seeing you slay so I would be inspired to slay. — Morgan Brittani (@MorganBDaniels) November 2, 2016

