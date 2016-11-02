Story highlights The 50th annual Country Music Association Awards air Wednesday night on ABC

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will host for their ninth year

(CNN) Get ready to get country with the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

The show will pay tribute to the last five decades of country music with some of the most famous names in the industry lined up to perform. Here are five reasons to watch.

#Repost @southernlivingmag ・・・ Introducing the stars of our September issue, @bradpaisley and @carrieunderwood! Follow the link in our profile to watch country music's dynamic duo chat about growing up on Southern soil. 📷: @davidmcclisterphotography A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 16, 2016 at 10:54am PDT

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will take the stage again to host the show for their ninth consecutive year. The duo is known for their opening monologue where they poke fun at their fellow country music stars and also take on topical subjects. With the presidential election just six days away, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton jokes are sure to abound.

Sneak peek at my decade-inspired wardrobe for the #CMAawards50 #70s #fringe #Gold #CarrieByTheDecades A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

Underwood has set a precedent of multiple wardrobe changes during the show. This year, the Grammy winner has been giving fans a sneak peek with pictures of her many beaded and sequined gowns on Instagram. Underwood recently told reporters that she plans to wear outfits representing the 50 year history of the show. "I'm gonna kinda start and end the night as me, but throughout the evening, it'll be like sixties, seventies, eighties, nineties, like early 2000s." It sounds like Paisley might get in on the fun too. "She can show the best of the decade, and I can show the low point," he said.

So many amazing artists just added to the lineup for #CMAawards50 next week! You seriously can't miss this one! #awards #cmaawards #cma #lineup #livemusic A video posted by Country Music Association (@cma) on Oct 26, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

The show's slate of performers is impressive: Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and many more. One that will surely have you reaching for your Kleenex box will be when Randy Travis takes the stage. The singer suffered a debilitating stroke three years ago -- impacting his mobility and speech -- but he's making a comeback.