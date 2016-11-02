Bono made Glamour's Women of the Year list

Story highlights Not everyone is a fan of Bono receiving the honor

(CNN) Bono is going to celebrate being grouped with the Women of the Year -- with or without you.

The naming of the rock star to Glamour's Women of the Year list has stirred some controversy.

U2's Bono joins a group of women including Gwen Stefani, Simone Biles and the Stanford sexual assault survivor now known as "Emily Doe" who will be honored at a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 14.

The advisory board -- made up of past winners and Glamour editors -- had long resisted naming a Man of the Year "on the grounds that men aren't exactly hurting for awards in this world, and that here at Glamour, the tribe we're into celebrating is female."

