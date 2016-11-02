Bono made Glamour's Women of the Year list

Story highlights
(CNN)Bono is going to celebrate being grouped with the Women of the Year -- with or without you.
The naming of the rock star to Glamour's Women of the Year list has stirred some controversy.
U2's Bono joins a group of women including Gwen Stefani, Simone Biles and the Stanford sexual assault survivor now known as "Emily Doe" who will be honored at a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 14.
In a note announcing the ceremony and honorees, the magazine explained its selection of Bono.
The advisory board -- made up of past winners and Glamour editors -- had long resisted naming a Man of the Year "on the grounds that men aren't exactly hurting for awards in this world, and that here at Glamour, the tribe we're into celebrating is female."
But now they say "These days most women want men -- no, need men -- in our tribe."
"When the president declared himself a feminist, when super-cool actors line up to endorse the United Nations' #HeForShe campaign, when a major male rock star who could do anything at all with his life decides to focus on the rights of women and girls worldwide -- well, all that's worth celebrating," the note stated. "We're proud to name that rock star, Bono, our first Man of the Year."
That's not sitting well with some.
"Glamour naming Bono "Woman of the Year" is just another example of a man getting a job despite there being women more qualified to do it," one person tweeted.
CNN's Christiane Amanpour wrote a piece for Glamour hailing the inclusion of her friend Bono.
Pointing to his Poverty Is Sexist campaign aimed at helping the world's poorest women, Amanpour said he's the perfect choice.
"I'm sure I don't deserve it," she quoted Bono as saying. "But I'm grateful for this award as a chance to say the battle for gender equality can't be won unless men lead it along with women. We're largely responsible for the problem, so we have to be involved in the solutions."