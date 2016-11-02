Beyonce gets country and performs at the CMA Awards

Story highlights Beyonce performed at CMA Awards 50th anniversary Wednesday night

(CNN) Beyonce brought down the house at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

The Texas native performed "Daddy Lessons" off her most recent album Lemonade. But Queen Bey was not alone -- she performed the song with the Dixie Chicks. They actually covered this song while on tour.

The song is a departure from Bey's usual fast-paced melodies. Beyonce wouldn't be the first pop star to crossover into country. At last year's CMA Awards, Justin Timberlake took the stage to perform with Chris Stapleton.

Rumblings of a possible Beyonce performance began earlier in the day after she had been spotted around Nashville.

