South Korea presidential scandal: What you need to know

(CNN) South Korea has been plunged into a political scandal that has engulfed the presidency of Park Geun-hye and has seen thousands of protesters take to the streets.

Who are the Chois?

Park's relationship with Choi and her father Choi Tae-min has long been controversial in Korea.

The elder Choi first became close with Park following the death of her mother at the hands of a North Korean assassin in 1974, while Park's father, dictator Park Chung-hee , was president.

Choi named himself a modern day Buddha and called for all people to strive for eternal life.

A confidential 2007 US diplomatic cable, published by Wikileaks , referenced rumors that Choi had "complete control over Park's body and soul during her formative years and that his children accumulated enormous wealth as a result."

CIA, his killer cited After Park's father was assassinated in 1979 by the then director of the Korean equivalent of theCIA, his killer cited Choi's relationship with the younger Park as one of the reasons.

Even members of Park's family expressed concern. Her younger sister Guen-ryong and brother Ji-man filed a petition in 1990 to then-President Roh Tae-woo expressing concerns that Choi was manipulating Park.

Protesters wear masks depicting Choi Soon-sil and Park Geun-hye.

What influence did Choi Soon-sil have?

After her father died in 1994 at age 82, Choi Soon-sil succeeded him as church leader and spiritual mentor to Park, as the former first daughter became a political force of her own.

"The family has had an extraordinary influence over Park Geun-hye for essentially her entire adult life," David Kang, a Korea expert at the University of Southern California, told CNN

"It's much more than simply, 'oh she knows this person,' it's deeply intertwined, almost like they're Rasputin and Park Geun-hye is just a puppet."

Though she never held an official position, recent revelations showed that Choi was given advance access to presidential speeches and other documents.

Local media and opposition parties have accused Choi of abusing her relationship with the president to force companies to donate millions of dollars to foundations she runs.

In a televised apology, Park said Choi looked at "some documents" for a certain period of time after Park took office, but didn't specify what they were.

"I am shocked and my heart is breaking for causing public concern," Park said.

Shamanism and cults

While much of the outrage has surrounded Choi's alleged influence over Korean politics, the scandal has also shone a light on the prevalence of cults and alternative religious movements in the country.

Korean shamanism, or Muism, is an ethnic Korean religion with similarities to Japanese Shintoism.

According to the Korean Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Muism "focuses on solving the problems of daily life through communication between humans and the spiritual world, with shamans acting as liaisons."

Newly-wedded brides and grooms at a Unification Church mass wedding on February 17, 2013.

The country is also home to the Unification Church, known as the "Moonies" for founder Sun Myung Moon , famous for mass weddings and allegedly forcing members to disconnect from their families.

While Christianity and Buddhism dominate Korean religious life, some churches incorporate shamanistic practices and many people consult with fortune tellers or shamans.

Choi's movement mixed strands of all three faiths, and claimed the ability to communicate with the dead and produce objects offering magical protection, according to Korean media

During Park's inauguration, the President stood in front of a tree bedecked with colorful silk purses, reportedly recommended by Choi to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Stemming the scandal

Thousands of protesters took to the streets to call for Park's resignation after news of the scandal broke. Prosecutors investigated Choi and placed her under "emergency detention."

South Korean presidents are immune from prosecution for anything but insurrection or treason, and Park's term wasn't due to end until 2018.

The country's constitutional court will now deliberate the impeachment motion against Park, a process that could take up to 180 days.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is now acting President, and will hold the post for the duration of the court's deliberation.

Thousands of South Koreans march to demand President Park Geun-hye to step down on October 29, 2016, Seoul.

Reputational fallout

Park's approval ratings have plummeted, hampering her administration's ability to tackle key economic and security issues.

The scandal exacerbated her Saenuri Party's weak standing in the National Assembly following April elections.

North Korea was also quick to rain criticism on Park, a longtime target of the country's propaganda machine.

Photos: North Korea holds military parade A soldier stands at attention in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, October 10, during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the North Korea's ruling Worker's Party, and commemorating Kim Jong Un's third-generation leadership. Hide Caption 1 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean soldiers march beneath a portrait of late leader Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father, during the parade in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 2 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, stands with visiting Chinese official Liu Yunshan above the parade in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 3 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean airplanes fly in formation over Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, displaying the number 70. Hide Caption 4 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Koreans parade with flags of the ruling Workers' Party. Hide Caption 5 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean tanks roll down the streets of Pyongyang. Hide Caption 6 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean girls wear replica grenades as they march during the parade in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 7 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Koreans hold decorative flowers during the parade. Hide Caption 8 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade In a carefully choreographed show of strength and celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, hundreds of troops marched in elaborate formations across Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square. Hide Caption 9 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade A North Korean soldier salutes during the military parade on Kim Il Sung Square. Hide Caption 10 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Koreans parade beneath a portrait of leader Kim Jong Un. Hide Caption 11 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade Two North Korean soldiers ride a military vehicle through Kim Il Sung Square. Hide Caption 12 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il. Hide Caption 13 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade Jets fly over the Juche Tower during the parade on Kim Il Sung Square. Hide Caption 14 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean veterans gather at the start of the parade. Hide Caption 15 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade North Korean dancers perform during the parade at Kim Il Sung Square. Hide Caption 16 of 17 Photos: North Korea holds military parade A volunteer holds burning torches at Kim Il Sung Square. Hide Caption 17 of 17

"Choi's acts are clear evidence of Park Geun-hye being an incompetent old person," an article on propaganda website Uriminzokkiri said, according to the Korea Times

"No one has ever heard of such an ugly political scandal involving the President memorizing speeches inspected by a random swindler anywhere else in the world."