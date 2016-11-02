Breaking News

South Korea's prime minister sacked amid ongoing political crisis

By James Griffiths and Yoonjung Seo, CNN

Updated 12:36 AM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

(CNN)Embattled South Korean president Park Guen-hye has sacked the country's prime minister amid an ongoing political scandal that threatens to topple her administration.

Protesters have been calling for Park to resign since revelations last week that her confidante and spiritual adviser Choi Soon-sil may have seen secret government documents and influenced policy.
New positions

    In an apparent attempt to stem the scandal Wednesday, Park named three new senior officials to her cabinet.
    Kim Byong-joon, a professor at Seoul's Kookmin University, will replace Hwang Kyo-ahn as prime minister, the president's office confirmed to CNN.
    In South Korea, the premiership is largely a ceremonial position, but its holder serves as deputy to the president.
    Yim Jong-yong and Park Seung-joo were named finance minister and national safety minister respectively.
    Thousands of South Koreans took to Seoul&#39;s streets to demand President Park Geun-hye step down in the wake of allegations that Park let her friend, Choi Soon-Sil, interfere in important state affairs.
    Thousands of South Koreans took to Seoul's streets to demand President Park Geun-hye step down in the wake of allegations that Park let her friend, Choi Soon-Sil, interfere in important state affairs.
    A protester wearing a mask of Park Geun-Hye holds a placard saying "Why do you need Halloween fest? We can see all the horror in our lives," during the protest.
    A protester wearing a traditional Korean mask holds a placard saying "You Need to Resign Now" during the protest.
    Police estimated that around 12,000 demonstrators attended the evening protest, according to the country's semi-official Yonhap news agency.
    A protester satirizes President Park's relationship with Choi Soon-Sil, wearing a costume of a shaman during the Saturday night protest.
    "The Choi Soon-Sil crisis revealed that President Park Geun-Hye has neither the ability nor capacity to administer the government," protest leader Han Sun-bum said Saturday. "So we've gathered to demand Park resign, and we are going to keep protesting to urge for resignation until Park steps down."
    Protesters wearing masks of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and her confidante Choi Soon-Sil perform before a candlelit rally in central Seoul on Saturday.
    Resignations

    Multiple aids to President Park have resigned in the wake of the scandal, including four senior secretaries responsible for matters such as political affairs and policy coordination.
    Analysts have doubted whether Park can survive the scandal simply by replacing her cabinet, given that it largely concerns her personal judgment.
    In a televised apology, Park admitted Choi had looked at "some documents," and said "my heart is breaking" over the concerns caused to the public.

    CNN's Yoonjung Seo reported from Seoul, while James Griffiths wrote and reported from Hong Kong.