South Korea's prime minister sacked amid ongoing political crisis

(CNN) Embattled South Korean president Park Guen-hye has sacked the country's prime minister amid an ongoing political scandal that threatens to topple her administration.

Protesters have been calling for Park to resign since revelations last week that her confidante and spiritual adviser Choi Soon-sil may have seen secret government documents and influenced policy

Protesters wear masks of South Korean President Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil.

New positions

In an apparent attempt to stem the scandal Wednesday, Park named three new senior officials to her cabinet.

Kim Byong-joon, a professor at Seoul's Kookmin University, will replace Hwang Kyo-ahn as prime minister, the president's office confirmed to CNN.

