Philippines top cop: We'll find other sellers if US won't give us guns

(CNN) The chief of the Philippine National Police says his country will look elsewhere if it can't buy rifles from the United States.

The war on drugs

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was elected after pledging to wage an all-out war on drugs.

Since he's taken office, the country has seen a sharp rise in violence and extrajudicial killings.

Duterte's war on drugs has drawn the ire of the international community, but he remains an incredibly popular President with high approval ratings.

Another bedrock of Duterte's time in office -- a shift in the country's international alliances.

Duterte has brought his country closer to China and Russia while vowing to distance the United States.

China and the Philippines recently struck an agreement on fishing rights to a disputed shoal in the hotly contested South China Sea.

Duterte has hinted in the past that he's keen to strengthen Russian-Philippine ties.

He's also said that Russia could serve as an alternative arms supplier.