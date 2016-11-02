MH370 out of control and spiraling fast before crash, new report says

Story highlights New official report says plane was spiraling fast in its final moments

Aviation expert says new analysis debunks theory it was flown into the ocean

(CNN) Missing plane Malaysia Airlines MH370 was plunging towards the sea with no one in control when it made its last satellite communication, new analysis reveals.

A new report released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on Wednesday provided the clearest picture yet of the missing plane's final moments in March, 2014.

"Additional analysis (of) the final satellite communications to and from the aircraft is consistent with the aircraft being in a high and increasing rate of descent at that time," the report said.

"Additionally, the wing flap debris analysis reduced the likelihood of end-of-flight scenarios involving flap deployment."

Recovered flaperon, found in June 2016, which was analysed by ATSB.

According to end of flight simulations run by the ATSB, the plane was spiraling in its final moments, descending at up to 25,000 feet per minute.

