(CNN) Malaysia and China signed a series of agreements Tuesday that cover among other things energy and defense coordination, Chinese state media reported.

"Ties between our two countries are now set to reach new highs," Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in an op-ed in the state-run China Daily.

Razak said that his country has agreed to purchase four littoral mission ships from the Chinese -- two which will be built in China and two in Malaysia -- in what he called "the first significant [sic] defence deal between our two countries.

Razak also took an apparent shot at the West for its treatment of former colonial powers.