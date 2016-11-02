Breaking News

At least 18 dead in boat accident off Indonesia

By Kathy Quiano and Masrur Jamaluddin, CNN

Updated 8:49 AM ET, Wed November 2, 2016

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN)At least 18 people -- including a child -- were killed Wednesday after a speedboat capsized off the coast of Indonesia, authorities said.

The boat was carrying 98 migrants and three crew members when it sank, Hardin Nafii with the Regional Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia's Riau province told CNN.
At least 39 people have been rescued, while another 44 remain missing, the agency said.
    The boat was traveling from the southern Malaysian state of Johor to Indonesia's Batam island when it crashed into a reef after large waves and strong winds hit it, the agency official said.

