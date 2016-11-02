National Geographic's 'Afghan Girl' denied bail in Pakistan

Story highlights Sharbat Gula, now 40, held in Pakistan on immigration charges

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) The Afghan woman known internationally as the "Afghan Girl," thanks to her appearance on a famous National Geographic cover, has had a bail request turned down.

Sharbat Gula, now in her 40s, is under arrest in Pakistan for falsifying documents and staying illegally in the country.

"The petition filed in the special court was dismissed," her lawyer Mubasher Nazar said.

Gila, whose striking green eyes in a National Geographic cover photo made her face known around the world, was 12 when photographer Steve McCurry captured his iconic image of her living in a refugee camp for Afghan nationals in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Gula -- also known as Sharbat Bibi -- was arrested in Peshawar last week.

