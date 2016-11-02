(CNN)One night in 1960s LA, photographer Lawrence Schiller woke with a start. He heard noises in the garden, laughing and splashing. Schiller's wife left to quiet their three young children, while he set out to discover who these intruders were.
In his pool were a bunch of "heads," acid grins on their faces, tripping out of their skulls. The Merry Pranksters, author Ken Kesey's notorious troupe of counter-cultural jesters, had decided to pay the photographer an unsolicited visit.
"I don't think I stripped naked," Schiller, now 80, recalls, "but I jumped right in with them, I can tell you that!"
Fifty-one years later, he chuckles remembering how upset his wife was at the time. These sort of hijinks were exactly how the Pranksters got their name. And after all, he had given them his address: he was one of few photographers they trusted to document their unique way of life.
Romping across the US years before the Summer of Love, The Pranksters can lay claim -- at least in part -- to birthing the hippie movement as we know it. Their infamous Acid Tests, parties full of color, experimental music and light shows -- along with Kool-Aid laced with still-legal LSD -- became their calling card.
October 31 marked the 50th anniversary of the troupe's Acid Test Graduation, the LSD party to end all LSD parties. Now Schiller is revisiting the era through a Taschen edition that combines his most memorable photos of the era with an abridged version of Tom Wolfe's New Journalism classic "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test," the seminal text on The Merry Pranksters.
Capturing counter-culture
Schiller first met the Pranksters in November 1965 at an Acid Test 50 yards from his studio on Sunset Boulevard. The photographer, who had already covered the first forays into acid by Berkeley University students, knew The Pranksters presented an opportunity to show a different side of LSD.
"The people I photographed in Berkeley and LA didn't have a sense of proportion," he explains. "They were truly risking certain things. They had no way of knowing whether the pill that they were dropping would be harmful or not. They were adventurers for various reasons; young adolescents that ended up with full-blown psychoses because they had unsupervised trips.
"Whereas the Merry Pranksters, (founder and author Ken Kesey) and that group, came from an educational point of view ... experimenting with LSD under controlled situations."
That night at the Acid Test, Schiller invited the Pranksters to his studio, dangling the possibility of a Life magazine cover. Their shoot -- "a little too posed," he remembers -- cemented Schiller as a man the Pranksters could trust.