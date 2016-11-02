(CNN) One night in 1960s LA, photographer Lawrence Schiller woke with a start. He heard noises in the garden, laughing and splashing. Schiller's wife left to quiet their three young children, while he set out to discover who these intruders were.

In his pool were a bunch of "heads," acid grins on their faces, tripping out of their skulls. The Merry Pranksters, author Ken Kesey's notorious troupe of counter-cultural jesters, had decided to pay the photographer an unsolicited visit.

"I don't think I stripped naked," Schiller, now 80, recalls, "but I jumped right in with them, I can tell you that!"

Lawrence Schiller

Fifty-one years later, he chuckles remembering how upset his wife was at the time. These sort of hijinks were exactly how the Pranksters got their name. And after all, he had given them his address: he was one of few photographers they trusted to document their unique way of life.

Romping across the US years before the Summer of Love, The Pranksters can lay claim -- at least in part -- to birthing the hippie movement as we know it. Their infamous Acid Tests, parties full of color, experimental music and light shows -- along with Kool-Aid laced with still-legal LSD -- became their calling card.