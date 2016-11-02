Story highlights A court in Pretoria rules the watchdog's report must be published by 5 p.m. local time

Police use stun grenades as they seek to disperse anti-Zuma protesters in Pretoria

Pretoria (CNN) A watchdog's report into corruption allegations against South African President Jacob Zuma must be published on Wednesday, a court in Pretoria ruled, as demonstrators calling for Zuma to quit gathered in the streets of the capital.

Police used water cannons and stun grenades as they tried to disperse crowds of protesters amid increasingly chaotic scenes. The demonstrations have blocked off many downtown streets and a CNN team also witnessed looting.

The judge at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the Public Protector must release the so-called Gupta report by 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) Wednesday.

South African President Jacob Zuma in Berlin, Germany, in November 2015.

The judge's ruling came shortly after Zuma's lawyer announced the president was dropping his bid to block the release of the report, which could potentially show corruption at the highest levels of his government.

"My instructions are to withdraw the application and to tender costs; my instructions are further not to oppose any costs on the scale, the scale of the costs and we abide the decision of this honorable court in relation to those costs," lawyer Anthea Platt told the court in Pretoria.

