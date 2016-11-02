Story highlights Report: President Jacob Zuma should appoint a commission of inquiry within 30 days

Police use stun grenades as they seek to disperse anti-Zuma protesters in Pretoria

Pretoria, South Africa (CNN) A damning report into corruption allegations against South African President Jacob Zuma was published Wednesday as demonstrators calling for him to quit marched in the streets of the capital.

The 355-page "State of Capture" report contains allegations, and in some instances evidence, of cronyism, questionable business deals and ministerial appointments, and other possible large-scale corruption at the very top of government. The Public Protector, appointed to investigate complaints of government misconduct, compiled the report.

The report came out on the order of a court in Pretoria hours after Zuma abandoned a legal bid to delay its release.

The President, his son Duduzane Zuma, government ministers, the board of South Africa's state power utility, Eskom, and the Gupta family -- brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta -- are all implicated in what the report said could be breaches of ethics codes and in some cases criminal allegations.

President Jacob Zuma has denied wrongdoing in the face of scandal.

The report recommends that Zuma appoint a commission of inquiry headed by a judge within 30 days to investigate the allegations.

