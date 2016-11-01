Teen gives voice to Brazilian student protest movement

Story highlights Video of teen's speech to the Parana state legislature goes viral in Brazil

Students are protesting changes in the high school curriculum proposed by Brazil's president

(CNN) A soft-spoken teenage girl has become the voice of a frustrated generation of Brazilian high school students after a video of her speaking to legislators in her home state of Parana became a viral sensation.

Sixteen-year-old Ana Julia Ribeiro turned into a household name overnight after testifying before the legislative assembly in Curitiba and defending the student-led movement that has occupied hundreds of state schools since October 14.

She has also drawn comparisons to Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist and youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize who fought for equal access to education for girls in Taliban-controlled regions.

"To whom do these schools belong?" Ribeiro asked, with a slight tremble in her voice, at the beginning of her 10-minute speech. "This is our country, it will be the country of my children and the children of my children and I am concerned about the future."

The students are protesting a provisional measure that would change the high school curriculum in public schools throughout the country. It would make classes like art and physical education optional and increase class time.

Read More