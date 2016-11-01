Woman denied $43 million jackpot, offered steak dinner instead

Story highlights A malfunctioning slot machine showed winnings of $43 million

(CNN) It was a selfie she thought was worth nearly $43 million.

Katrina Bookman hit the jackpot on a slot machine in late August at Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens. She even took an excited self-portrait with the machine displaying her winnings: $42,949,672. It would have been the largest slot machine jackpot in US history.

But when she came back the next day to find out the exact size of her jackpot, a casino employee crushed her excitement.

"I said, 'So what did I win? He said, 'You didn't win nothing,'" she told WABC.

