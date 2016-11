Woman denied $43 million jackpot, offered steak dinner instead

Story highlights A malfunctioning slot machine showed winnings of $43 million

Woman actually won $2.25, state commission says

(CNN) It was a selfie she thought was worth nearly $43 million.

Katrina Bookman hit the jackpot on a slot machine in late August at Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens. She even took an excited self-portrait with the machine displaying her winnings: $42,949,672. It would have been the largest slot machine jackpot in US history.

"I can't even describe the feeling. It's like my whole body just got numb," Bookman told CNN affilate WABC

But when she came back the next day to find out the exact size of her jackpot, a casino employee crushed her excitement.

"I said, 'So what did I win? He said, 'You didn't win nothing,'" she told WABC.

Read More