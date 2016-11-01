Story highlights More than 4,700 transit workers strike in Philadelphia

Issues stalling negotiations include pensions, wages and health care

(CNN) Philadelphia public transport workers went on strike just past midnight Monday -- raising concerns over voting problems with Election Day just a week away.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, known as SEPTA, said the strike would affect all subway, buses and trolley routes in the city. About 800,000 people use the city's transit system daily, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesman.

SEPTA's Regional Rail commuter service, which covers a limited area, will be the only option for public transport in and around the city, the agency said.

In anticipation of the strike, SEPTA released a contingency plan that included additional Regional Rail trains. The more than 4,700 union members who are part of the strike work in the City Transit Division, SEPTA said.

Issues under negotiation between SEPTA and the Transit Workers Union Local 234 included pension reform, health care and wage improvements, the union said on its web site. The deadlock, though, appears to be over pension payments.

Read More