3 accused of helping Oklahoma fugitive

(CNN) Three people have been arrested for allegedly helping Michael Vance, the Oklahoma man accused of carrying out a deadly rampage last week before law officers chased him down and shot him dead Sunday, authorities said.

Danny Roach, April Marie Harden and Reginald Moore are suspected of aiding Vance, who was the target of a police manhunt across Oklahoma. They each face two counts of accessory to murder.

Roach told police he let Vance in his house and gave him bandages to treat his wounds, Oklahoma City Sheriff John Whetsel said.

Roach also gave Vance ammunition and traded guns with him, Whetsel said, providing him with an AK-47 with a short barrel to give him a "better tactical advantage."

According to affidavits, Harden provided bandaging to Vance's gunshot wounds, and she and Roach called Moore to seek his permission to give Vance an AK-47. Moore "helped orchestrate and approved the transaction" that equipped Vance with a weapon used in shootings during the reported rampage.

