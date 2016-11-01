Natalie Babbitt dies; was author of 'Tuck Everlasting'

Story highlights Author and illustrator Natalie Babbitt dies at home of cancer at age 84

(CNN) Natalie Babbitt, the children's author and illustrator who explored immortality in her acclaimed book "Tuck Everlasting," has died in her Connecticut home. She was 84.

Natalie Babbitt poses with the cast of "Tuck Everlasting" on Broadway in April.

Babbitt's husband, Samuel Babbitt, confirmed she died on Monday in Hamden, Connecticut. She had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was under hospice care at home when she died.

Babbitt wrote or illustrated more than 20 books, but she is perhaps best known for tackling the complex subject of death in her novel "Tuck Everlasting."

The book follows 15-year-old Winnie Foster and the Tuck family, who has to come to terms with living forever after drinking from a spring that grants eternal life. The novel was made into a film in 1981 and inspired a Disney motion picture in 2002. It was also adapted into a stage musical.