Girl helps mom by bringing note to school

Story highlights Mother slips note to daughter saying she can't leave acquaintance's home

Daughter gives note to school officials

(CNN) A piece of torn notebook paper helped free a Louisiana woman who was held against her will in a trailer, police said.

The woman was confined to a trailer that belonged to a family acquaintance "for at least a couple of weeks," East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said. Her 11-year-old daughter was with her.

On Tuesday, the mother slipped a note to her daughter that she was scared and being held against her will. The girl brought it to East Feliciana Middle School and gave it to officials, Travis said.

"It's very alarming when a student shows up with a note asking for help," Travis said.

The note implied the mother needed help, he added, without providing specifics. "She couldn't leave. She needed someone to get her out of the situation and she couldn't talk on the phone."

Read More