Dad stages trick-or-treat on plane so daughter won't miss Halloween

(CNN) It started with an in-flight tweet from a passenger, and now the Internet is mooning over its latest Dad of the Year.

"OMG, my heart is exploding right now," Stephanie Kahan's tweet said. "Dad of the year just passed out candy to everyone on the flight so his 3 year old could trick or treat."

That's pretty much the story. But you can guess why it's taken off.

OMG, my heart is exploding right now. Dad of the year just passed out candy to everyone on the flight so his 3 year old could trick or treat pic.twitter.com/vfsAcYNrhr — Stephanie Kahan (@stephaniekahan) November 1, 2016

The passengers were on a flight Monday night from Boston to San Francisco. The girl, Molly, was sad the six-hour flight was making her miss her annual candy hunt.

But no self-respecting father was going to let that stand.

Read More