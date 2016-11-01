Stranded 3-year-old boy answers phone of deceased dad

Story highlights Boy is found Monday evening after answering father's iPhone

Father's body is found in Alafia River near Gibson, Florida

(CNN) Tina Morris was worried. She hadn't heard from her husband for hours, and he should have returned from a personal watercraft outing with their 3-year-old son.

She used the FaceTime app Monday evening to call her husband's iPhone. There was a surprising answer.

It was her son.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday found a body they believe is the boy's father, William Morris, in the mangroves along the shore of the Alafia River near Gibson, Florida.

