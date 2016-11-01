Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Mosul
Iraqi forces are just half a mile from ISIS-held defenses in Mosul this morning - so close they can smell the smoke from the fires set to stop their progress. The Prime Minister's confident the liberation of Mosul is imminent - talking tough and promising to "cut the head" off the snake.
2. Campaign 2016
A new poll shows the race is tight, but if Hillary Clinton wins, this email mess will follow her to the White House. The FBI's using a special search engine to go through thousands of Huma Abedin's emails found on her estranged husband's laptop. Meaning, nothing's getting sorted out before the election.
3. Colonial pipeline fire
If you live in the eastern half of the US, you may be shelling out more for gas soon. A fire shut down a section of the Colonial Pipeline. That's the line that goes from Texas to New York and provides gas for 50 million people. Remember what happened when it shut down for two weeks in September?
4. Pulse nightclub shooting
Audio of the 911 calls from the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history have been released. In them, killer Omar Mateen is angry, frazzled and condescending. We've had transcripts of the calls, but this is the first time we hear Mateen's voice - and it's chilling.
5. North Korea
Kim Jong Un's dad was a movie fanatic. We know this because two women who were forced to make movies for him secretly recorded him. The recordings show Kim complaining about the quality of his films and joking about his height. Experts think dad's complex was passed down to son.
Pocketbook crisis?
Obamacare enrollment begins today. Premiums are up on average about 22%, but here's our look at how much you'll really pay.
This close
Game 6 of the World Series is tonight, with the Cleveland Indians just a game way from winning their first title since 1948.
