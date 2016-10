Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

(CNN) Good Tuesday morning. It's a new month, which means literally no more October surprises (Whew!). Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. Mosul

Iraqi forces are just half a mile from ISIS-held defenses in Mosul this morning - so close they can smell the smoke from the fires set to stop their progress. The Prime Minister's confident the liberation of Mosul is imminent - talking tough and promising to "cut the head" off the snake.

Audio of the 911 calls from the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history have been released. In them, killer Omar Mateen is angry, frazzled and condescending. We've had transcripts of the calls, but this is the first time we hear Mateen's voice - and it's chilling.

Kim Jong Un's dad was a movie fanatic. We know this because two women who were forced to make movies for him secretly recorded him. The recordings show Kim complaining about the quality of his films and joking about his height. Experts think dad's complex was passed down to son.

Single-digit license plates are a thing in the UAE, so much so that a Dubai businessman dropped $9 million for a plate with the number 5.

A tea vendor in Pakistan catapults to internet fame, and a modeling contract, after his picture on Instagram goes viral.

Pocketbook crisis?

Obamacare enrollment begins today. Premiums are up on average about 22%, but here's our look at how much you'll really pay.

This close

Game 6 of the World Series is tonight, with the Cleveland Indians just a game way from winning their first title since 1948.

