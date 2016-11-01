Fresno detective accidentally kills deputy

Story highlights The two officers were talking about backup weapons

Rod Lucas was the kind of person people ask to work for, sheriff says

(CNN) A California deputy was accidentally fatally shot in the chest during a chat with a detective about firearms, the Fresno County Sheriff announced Tuesday.

Sgt. Rod Lucas, a 20-year veteran who had been on the force since he was 26, was shot in an office Monday as he talked about backup weapons, the sheriff said.

"So far, we have absolutely no reason to believe this was [anything] more than a tragic accidental shooting," Sheriff Margaret Mims said.

Two other employees were in the room, but were not hit.

The detective and the others tried CPR and other attempts to save Lucas, but he died at a hospital.

