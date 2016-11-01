CNN Student News - November 2, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 2, 2016

Returning to our daily current events coverage, CNN Student News explains an investigation concerning the FBI and a U.S. presidential candidate. We also update you on the fight to wrest the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS, and we provide a detailed look into the controversy surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline.

