CNN Student News - November 2, 2016

Updated 6:33 PM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

November 2, 2016

Returning to our daily current events coverage, CNN Student News explains an investigation concerning the FBI and a U.S. presidential candidate. We also update you on the fight to wrest the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS, and we provide a detailed look into the controversy surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline.
