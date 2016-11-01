Breaking News

What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos

Updated 5:19 AM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 30. The Cubs &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/30/sport/world-series-game-5-cleveland-indians-chicago-cubs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the game&lt;/a&gt; but still trail the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 30. The Cubs won the game but still trail the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
New England&#39;s Devin McCourty hits Buffalo&#39;s Brandon Tate during an NFL game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, October 30. Tate left the game after the hit.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
New England's Devin McCourty hits Buffalo's Brandon Tate during an NFL game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, October 30. Tate left the game after the hit.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
Casey Cizikas, a forward with the New York Islanders, watches the puck during an NHL game against Toronto on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Casey Cizikas, a forward with the New York Islanders, watches the puck during an NHL game against Toronto on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
Chicago Cubs fans pose for pictures before Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, October 29. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/25/sport/chicago-cubs-cleveland-indians-world-series-game-1/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;It has been 108 years&lt;/a&gt; since the Cubs last won a World Series.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Chicago Cubs fans pose for pictures before Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, October 29. It has been 108 years since the Cubs last won a World Series.
Hide Caption
4 of 35
Louisville&#39;s Zykiesis Cannon knocks down a pass intended for Virginia&#39;s Andre Levrone during a college football game in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Louisville's Zykiesis Cannon knocks down a pass intended for Virginia's Andre Levrone during a college football game in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, October 29.
Hide Caption
5 of 35
Dominika Cibulkova celebrates her win over Svetlana Kuznetsova at the WTA Finals in Singapore on Saturday, October 29. Cibulkova &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/31/tennis/cibulkova-tennis-wta-finals-kerber/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won the tournament the next day&lt;/a&gt; with a victory over top seed Angelique Kerber.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Dominika Cibulkova celebrates her win over Svetlana Kuznetsova at the WTA Finals in Singapore on Saturday, October 29. Cibulkova won the tournament the next day with a victory over top seed Angelique Kerber.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
A fan tries to kiss NASCAR driver Danica Patrick during driver introductions in Martinsville, Virginia, on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
A fan tries to kiss NASCAR driver Danica Patrick during driver introductions in Martinsville, Virginia, on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
7 of 35
Jim Campbell&#39;s engine caught fire Saturday, October 29, during NHRA qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was unhurt.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Jim Campbell's engine caught fire Saturday, October 29, during NHRA qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was unhurt.
Hide Caption
8 of 35
Edmonton&#39;s Zack Kassian, left, and Vancouver&#39;s Erik Gudbranson trade punches during an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, October 28.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Edmonton's Zack Kassian, left, and Vancouver's Erik Gudbranson trade punches during an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, October 28.
Hide Caption
9 of 35
German golfer Alexander Knappe hits a ball off a boat during a promotional event for the Challenge Tour event in Muscat, Oman, on Monday, October 31.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
German golfer Alexander Knappe hits a ball off a boat during a promotional event for the Challenge Tour event in Muscat, Oman, on Monday, October 31.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
LeBron James shows off the championship ring that he and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers received on Tuesday, October 25.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
LeBron James shows off the championship ring that he and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers received on Tuesday, October 25.
Hide Caption
11 of 35
Players from the New Zealand Breakers and the Adelaide 36ers try to box each other out during an NBL game in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Players from the New Zealand Breakers and the Adelaide 36ers try to box each other out during an NBL game in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday, October 29.
Hide Caption
12 of 35
The rally car of Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia speeds through a forest in Mynydd Hiraethog, Wales, on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
The rally car of Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia speeds through a forest in Mynydd Hiraethog, Wales, on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
Denver wide receiver Jordan Norwood is dragged down by San Diego safety Dwight Lowery during an NFL game in Denver on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Denver wide receiver Jordan Norwood is dragged down by San Diego safety Dwight Lowery during an NFL game in Denver on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
14 of 35
Cyclist Joachim Eilers celebrates after winning a sprint race at the Six Day London event on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Cyclist Joachim Eilers celebrates after winning a sprint race at the Six Day London event on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
15 of 35
Balaram Stack takes part in a surfing competition in Nazare, Portugal, on Monday, October 31.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Balaram Stack takes part in a surfing competition in Nazare, Portugal, on Monday, October 31.
Hide Caption
16 of 35
Michigan&#39;s Jabrill Peppers dives for a touchdown at Michigan State on Saturday, October 29. Peppers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2016/10/30/michigan-jabrill-peppers/93006116/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;played at least 10 different positions&lt;/a&gt; during the rivalry game, which Michigan won 32-23.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Michigan's Jabrill Peppers dives for a touchdown at Michigan State on Saturday, October 29. Peppers played at least 10 different positions during the rivalry game, which Michigan won 32-23.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis celebrate after the Cleveland Indians won Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. The Indians are seeking their first World Series title since 1948.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis celebrate after the Cleveland Indians won Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. The Indians are seeking their first World Series title since 1948.
Hide Caption
18 of 35
Formula One drivers celebrate on the podium after the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, October 30. Lewis Hamilton, top, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won his eighth race of the season.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Formula One drivers celebrate on the podium after the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, October 30. Lewis Hamilton, top, won his eighth race of the season.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir catches a ball Monday, October 31, during a Test match against the West Indies in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir catches a ball Monday, October 31, during a Test match against the West Indies in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform at the Skate Canada International on Friday, October 29. They finished in first.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform at the Skate Canada International on Friday, October 29. They finished in first.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
Angers goalkeeper Denis Petric can&#39;t stop a shot from Nantes&#39; Adrien Thomasson during a League Cup match in Nantes, France, on Tuesday, October 25. Nantes won 2-1.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Angers goalkeeper Denis Petric can't stop a shot from Nantes' Adrien Thomasson during a League Cup match in Nantes, France, on Tuesday, October 25. Nantes won 2-1.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
An official stands between Carolina&#39;s Tre Boston, left, and Arizona&#39;s Jermaine Gresham during an NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
An official stands between Carolina's Tre Boston, left, and Arizona's Jermaine Gresham during an NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
Gary Hunt dives off a platform in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, October 28. It was the final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which Hunt has won six years in a row.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Gary Hunt dives off a platform in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, October 28. It was the final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which Hunt has won six years in a row.
Hide Caption
24 of 35
The leg of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian catches the chin of Burnley forward Sam Vokes during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
The leg of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian catches the chin of Burnley forward Sam Vokes during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, October 29.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
Xiong Zong hits his ball out of the water during a pro-am event in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, October 26.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Xiong Zong hits his ball out of the water during a pro-am event in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, October 26.
Hide Caption
26 of 35
Houston&#39;s Andre Hal grabs the jersey of Detroit&#39;s Theo Riddick during an NFL game in Houston on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Houston's Andre Hal grabs the jersey of Detroit's Theo Riddick during an NFL game in Houston on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
27 of 35
Jamaica&#39;s Nicole Dixon, left, and New Zealand&#39;s Sam Sinclair compete for the ball during a netball match in Melbourne on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Jamaica's Nicole Dixon, left, and New Zealand's Sam Sinclair compete for the ball during a netball match in Melbourne on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
Texas football players celebrate after their 35-34 home win against Baylor on Saturday, October 29. It was Baylor&#39;s first loss of the season.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Texas football players celebrate after their 35-34 home win against Baylor on Saturday, October 29. It was Baylor's first loss of the season.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
The ball hits the helmet of Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim as he bats against England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, October 28.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
The ball hits the helmet of Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim as he bats against England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, October 28.
Hide Caption
30 of 35
Houston guard James Harden reacts after being called for a foul in Dallas on Friday, October 28.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Houston guard James Harden reacts after being called for a foul in Dallas on Friday, October 28.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
New Zealand rugby players perform a traditional haka dance prior to a Four Nations match against England on Saturday, October 29.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
New Zealand rugby players perform a traditional haka dance prior to a Four Nations match against England on Saturday, October 29.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
Hundreds of seagulls fly over the cricket pitch in Melbourne during a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Tasmania on Wednesday, October 26.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Hundreds of seagulls fly over the cricket pitch in Melbourne during a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Tasmania on Wednesday, October 26.
Hide Caption
33 of 35
Viki Gomez performs during the finals of the BMX Flatland World Championship, which took place in Kobe, Japan, on Sunday, October 30. Gomez finished in first.
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Viki Gomez performs during the finals of the BMX Flatland World Championship, which took place in Kobe, Japan, on Sunday, October 30. Gomez finished in first.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
Supporters of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense cheer for their team during a Copa Sudamericana match in Chapeco, Brazil, on Wednesday, October 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/25/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-1025/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 34 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Supporters of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense cheer for their team during a Copa Sudamericana match in Chapeco, Brazil, on Wednesday, October 26. See 34 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
35 of 35
01 what a shot 103102 what a shot 103103 what a shot 103104 what a shot 103105 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED06 what a shot 103107 what a shot 103108 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED09 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED10 what a shot 103111 what a shot 103112 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED13 what a shot 103114 what a shot 103115 what a shot 103116 what a shot 103117 what a shot 103118 what a shot 103119 what a shot 103120 what a shot 103121 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED22 what a shot 103123 what a shot 103124 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED25 what a shot 103126 what a shot 103127 what a shot 103128 what a shot 103129 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED30 what a shot 103131 what a shot 103132 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED33 what a shot 103134 what a shot 1031 RESTRICTED35 what a shot 1031
Take a look at 35 amazing sports photos from October 25 through October 31.