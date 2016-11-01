What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
New England's Devin McCourty hits Buffalo's Brandon Tate during an NFL game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, October 30. Tate left the game after the hit.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Casey Cizikas, a forward with the New York Islanders, watches the puck during an NHL game against Toronto on Sunday, October 30.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Louisville's Zykiesis Cannon knocks down a pass intended for Virginia's Andre Levrone during a college football game in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, October 29.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
A fan tries to kiss NASCAR driver Danica Patrick during driver introductions in Martinsville, Virginia, on Sunday, October 30.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Jim Campbell's engine caught fire Saturday, October 29, during NHRA qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was unhurt.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Edmonton's Zack Kassian, left, and Vancouver's Erik Gudbranson trade punches during an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, October 28.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
German golfer Alexander Knappe hits a ball off a boat during a promotional event for the Challenge Tour event in Muscat, Oman, on Monday, October 31.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
LeBron James shows off the championship ring that he and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers received on Tuesday, October 25.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Players from the New Zealand Breakers and the Adelaide 36ers try to box each other out during an NBL game in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday, October 29.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
The rally car of Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia speeds through a forest in Mynydd Hiraethog, Wales, on Thursday, October 27.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Denver wide receiver Jordan Norwood is dragged down by San Diego safety Dwight Lowery during an NFL game in Denver on Sunday, October 30.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Cyclist Joachim Eilers celebrates after winning a sprint race at the Six Day London event on Sunday, October 30.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Balaram Stack takes part in a surfing competition in Nazare, Portugal, on Monday, October 31.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis celebrate after the Cleveland Indians won Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. The Indians are seeking their first World Series title since 1948.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir catches a ball Monday, October 31, during a Test match against the West Indies in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform at the Skate Canada International on Friday, October 29. They finished in first.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Angers goalkeeper Denis Petric can't stop a shot from Nantes' Adrien Thomasson during a League Cup match in Nantes, France, on Tuesday, October 25. Nantes won 2-1.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
An official stands between Carolina's Tre Boston, left, and Arizona's Jermaine Gresham during an NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, October 30.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Gary Hunt dives off a platform in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, October 28. It was the final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which Hunt has won six years in a row.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
The leg of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian catches the chin of Burnley forward Sam Vokes during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, October 29.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Xiong Zong hits his ball out of the water during a pro-am event in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, October 26.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Houston's Andre Hal grabs the jersey of Detroit's Theo Riddick during an NFL game in Houston on Sunday, October 30.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Jamaica's Nicole Dixon, left, and New Zealand's Sam Sinclair compete for the ball during a netball match in Melbourne on Sunday, October 30.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Texas football players celebrate after their 35-34 home win against Baylor on Saturday, October 29. It was Baylor's first loss of the season.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
The ball hits the helmet of Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim as he bats against England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, October 28.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Houston guard James Harden reacts after being called for a foul in Dallas on Friday, October 28.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
New Zealand rugby players perform a traditional haka dance prior to a Four Nations match against England on Saturday, October 29.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Hundreds of seagulls fly over the cricket pitch in Melbourne during a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Tasmania on Wednesday, October 26.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos
Viki Gomez performs during the finals of the BMX Flatland World Championship, which took place in Kobe, Japan, on Sunday, October 30. Gomez finished in first.
What a shot! 35 amazing sports photos