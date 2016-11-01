The world's oldest sports shoe?

Story highlights Farriers have tended horses hooves for centuries

Play key role in horse racing industry

(CNN) Ancient Asian communities were said to have used leather and plants; the Romans invented "hipposandals" made from leather and metal.

Be it on farms or battlefields, humans have been protecting horses' hooves for centuries.

There was a time when making horseshoes -- a practice known as farriery -- formed part of a blacksmith's everyday routine. Carrying heavy loads on hard surfaces would inevitably lead to the wear and tear of a horse's hoof.

Although the need for blacksmiths has steadily declined, the art of farriery is very much still alive.

In the competitive world of racing, a horse's hooves might be tended to every 10 days. A well-fitted shoe can help keep a horse injury free, as well as helping with traction across muddy surfaces.

