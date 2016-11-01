2016 World Series: Can the Cubs force Game 7?

Breaking News

Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Sunday, October 30 in Chicago.
Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Sunday, October 30 in Chicago.
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians&#39; Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
The Cubs&#39; Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can&#39;t make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians&#39; Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs&#39; Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs' Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians&#39; Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can&#39;t make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can&#39;t catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs&#39; Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Chicago Cubs&#39; Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Actor Bill Murray sings &quot;Take Me Out to the Ball Game&quot; during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Cleveland&#39;s Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland&#39;s Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland&#39;s Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Cleveland&#39;s Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
  • The Indians, who lead the series 3-2, are trying to win their first title since 1948
  • The Cubs -- who haven't won since 1908 -- are trying to become the first team to win the World Series after trailing 3-1 since 1985

(CNN)Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has seen firsthand how passionate Cleveland fans can be.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA title in June, erasing the city's 52-year major sports championship drought, he was perched up high in the bleachers at Progressive Field to view the parade.
    "I thought it was wonderful for the city," Francona said.
    "I mean, it was hard not to get caught up in it. Shoot, the day of the parade I know myself and there were a lot of us, I went up to the upper deck just because I wanted to watch the parade. From that vantage point, I think they were expecting 700,000 and I think they about doubled it. And from up in the upper deck you could see the people coming across the bridge in droves."
    Chicago Cubs stay alive, win World Series Game 5
    2016 World Series: Chicago Cubs stay alive
    The Indians have a chance to have a parade of their own, as they enter Game 6 of the World Series up 3-2 against the Chicago Cubs. A win Tuesday night would give them their first championship since 1948.
    Indians starter Josh Tomlin will be working on three days' rest. In his last start, which came when Cleveland won Game 3, he threw just 58 pitches.
    "The preparation on the field really doesn't change that much," Tomlin said Monday. "You listen to your body a little bit more on days like today and days like the couple days leading up to it just because you know you don't have that bullpen day or that longer bullpen day. And you probably don't get in two lifts, but I think you just listen to your body. Do what you're capable of doing in the days leading up to this.
    "But I think that's the most important thing is just kind of -- the 58 pitches is, yeah, it's 58 pitches. So it's obviously a little better than throwing 100 or 110, but in this environment you're still getting up and down four or five times and a little more stressful than a regular season start."
    World Series misery will end soon for either the Cubs or Indians
    World Series 2016: Misery soon will end for Cubs or Indians fans
    When the Cavaliers won the NBA title, they came back from a 3-1 deficit. The Cubs -- who forced the series back to Cleveland after winning Game 5 on Sunday night -- are trying to do the same thing. Should they pull it off, they would become the first team to win the World Series after trailing 3-1 since 1985. Only five MLB teams have done it.
    But there's an even bigger drought at stake than that: The Cubs haven't won the World Series since 1908.
    "I've never been looking forward to wanting to play the seventh game of a World Series in my life," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after winning Game 5.
    What is the Chicago Cubs&#39; billy goat curse?
    What is the Chicago Cubs' Billy Goat Curse?
    The Cubs have another reason to be happy they're back in at Progressive Field. They get their slugger Kyle Schwarber back as DH in the American League ballpark.
    Schwarber, who missed most of the season following surgery for a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, returned just in time for the World Series, going 3-for-7 with two RBIs in Games 1 and 2.
    But because of the knee, he was out of the starting lineup for Games 3-5 as he wasn't medically cleared to play in the outfield. He had just one at-bat in Chicago as a pinch hitter, and it was a quiet pop fly out off Indians reliever Bryan Shaw.
    "I'm a much bigger fan of the National League game in general, but under these circumstances where we are right now in the year, I'll take that American League game just to get Schwarbs involved," Maddon said Monday.
    Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber not medically cleared to play defense
    2016: World Series: Cubs Kyle Schwarber not cleared to play defense
    The Cubs are hoping they won't need the bullpen early, as Chicago starter Jake Arrieta is coming off five days' rest. They'll hope for him to go deep into the game, as closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a career-high 2 2/3 innings to collect an eight-out save in Game 5.
    "I don't know that we could do what we did (Sunday), necessarily," Maddon said of Chapman. "But I'll talk to him (Tuesday). He's a pretty strong guy. Beyond that I don't think we've overused him to this point."