The Cubs haven't won the World Series since 1908, while the Indians haven't won since 1948

(CNN) What's one more day of suffering? Both the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians' fan bases have waited so long already.

The Cubs, powered in part by an Addison Russell grand slam and home runs from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, have forced a decisive Game 7, winning Game 6 at Progressive Field in Cleveland in a 9-3 blowout. They now have the chance to win the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

Cubs starter Jake Arrieta got his second win of the series. He went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out nine. The only damage done on his watch was a fourth-inning Mike Napoli RBI single, driving in Jason Kipnis, as well as by a Kipnis solo home run in the fifth.

"Jake was really good," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "On his regular rest he was outstanding. We came out hitting the baseball. We looked more normal. We hit our home runs."

Game 7 is Wednesday in Cleveland, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. Starting for the Indians will be Corey Kluber, who will try to win his third game this series. He'll face Chicago's Kyle Hendricks, who had a no decision in Game 3.

