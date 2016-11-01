Story highlights "I don't like relativism," Gowdy said

"I don't want an update on the status of the email investigation," he said

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy said Tuesday that Democrats who are now criticizing FBI Director James Comey had been heaping praise on him earlier this year.

"A couple of months ago they thought Jim Comey was the Second Coming of Christ and a couple months later now they think he should be investigated for violation of the Hatch Act," the South Carolina lawmaker told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "I don't like relativism whether it exists on my side of the aisle or their side of the aisle."

"I think the same rules ought to apply," he added.

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid suggested that Comey might have violated the Hatch Act, a 1939 law intended to keep federal employees from directly supporting candidates in a letter to Comey reported Sunday.

