Texas Ag commissioner calls Hillary Clinton the c-word on Twitter

Washington (CNN) Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller referred Tuesday to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as a "cu**" on Twitter, in a tweet relaying poll results.

A spokesman for Miller originally claimed the account was "hacked," according to the San Antonio Express-News, then blamed a staffer.

Mark Loeffler, an agency spokesman, now says the tweet was an accidental "retweet," which implies it was written by another user and shared by Miller, but the tweet is not formatted in that manner and the reference to Clinton appeared to originate with Miller's account.

"The campaign was retweeting information on Twitter today and inadvertently retweeted a tweet that they were not aware contained a derogatory term," Loeffler, told CNN. "The tweet was taken down as soon as possible. Commissioner Miller finds the term vulgar and offensive and apologizes to anyone who may have seen it."

