Top GOP official: McMullin's response to white nationalist-sponsored robocall is 'almost as reprehensible'

Washington (CNN) A top Republican National Committee adviser slammed independent candidate Evan McMullin after he blamed Donald Trump's campaign for a white nationalist supporter's robocall in Utah, calling it "almost as reprehensible" as the anti-gay call.

"The call was disgusting. It's reprehensible and it was appropriately denounced by the campaign," Sean Spicer, the RNC's chief strategist and communications director, told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"But for him to then turn it back on them is almost as reprehensible. We live in a country of over 300-plus million people. Not everybody who supports Donald Trump, not everyone who supports Hilary Clinton, are exactly the kind of people that you want as supporters."

The Trump campaign distanced itself far more quickly than it has some other white nationalists in the past, including when Trump repeatedly demurred to CNN's Jake Tapper about David Duke's support, before finally condemning him.

But McMullin told CNN's Jake Tapper earlier Tuesday that he blamed the Trump campaign for the call that alleged -- without evidence -- that McMullin is gay because he is single.

