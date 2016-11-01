Story highlights FBI Director James Comey knew Republicans would leak that letter, Robby Mook said

"We didn't cause this problem. James Comey opened this door," campaign manager said

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign continued to call out the FBI Tuesday for the announcement last week that the agency is reviewing emails related to the former secretary of state's private server, with Clinton's campaign manager saying they simply want to be treated fairly.

"We just want fairness. (Comey) thought it was perfectly fine for the FBI to send a letter to Capitol Hill about information they had never looked at and say, 'Hey, we have some information, Republican Chairmen,'" Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "He knew they would leak that letter. He knew there would be false headlines."

The FBI director sent a letter to Congress Friday saying the agency was reviewing newly discovered "pertinent" emails to see if any of the them would be relevant to an investigation Clinton's use of a private email server.

Mook said that the FBI is quick to publicize investigations linked to Clinton but has been silent about investigations into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Director Comey felt it was incumbent upon him to announce that the FBI had some information he'd never even looked at, but they won't reveal connections to Russia," he said.

Read More