Story highlights The US House Speaker has had a tense relationship with Trump throughout the campaign

Paul Ryan said Trump would be better than a scandal-ridden Hillary Clinton presidency

(CNN) Paul Ryan might be done defending Donald Trump, but the House speaker said Tuesday that he still followed through on his pledge to vote for the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

Ryan told Fox News that he already cast his vote in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, but didn't use the real estate mogul's name.

"I stand where I've stood all fall and all summer," Ryan said during an appearance on "Fox and Friends." "In fact I already voted here in Janesville for our nominee last week in early voting. We need to support our entire Republican ticket."

The Wisconsin Republican has had a tense relationship with Trump throughout the campaign, with Ryan frequently drawing the ire of the real estate mogul.

While Trump is in Wisconsin for a rally Tuesday night, Ryan said he didn't find out it was happening until 10 minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET Fox interview.

Read More