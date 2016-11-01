Obama pushes 'combo meals' in Columbus, tacos and voting

Story highlights President Barack Obama rallied an Ohio crowd to vote for Hillary Clinton

He touted her qualifications over GOP rival Donald Trump

Columbus (CNN) A boisterous President Barack Obama tied baseball, voting and Taco Bell together during an Ohio campaign appearance Tuesday, joking that if you have time to get a taco, you have time to vote, likening it to a "combo meal."

"It's like you get something good for your soul and then you get something good for your appetite," he said, making reference to the World Series featuring the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs, who face off for Game 6 Tuesday night. Taco Bell had a promotion for a free taco in the event of the first stolen base.

Obama then zeroed in on what amounts to his closing argument on behalf of Hillary Clinton. After spending the last year making entreaties to young people, African-Americans and women to cast their ballots, Obama appealed to an altogether different demographic: men.

Speaking at the first in a stretch of closing campaign rallies for Hillary Clinton, Obama argued the Democratic nominee has been unfairly maligned in her decades-long political career. And he implored men in the crowd -- who polls show favoring Donald Trump in next week's presidential vote -- to take a true measure of their opposition to Clinton, the first woman to clinch a major party nomination.

"I want every man out there to kind look inside yourself and as yourself, if you're having problems with this stuff, how much of it is that we're just not used to it?" Obama told a young and rowdy crowd in Columbus.

