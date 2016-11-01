Nikki Haley on Trump: 'Every day I hold my breath wondering what he's gonna say'

Story highlights
(CNN)South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in a radio interview Monday that she is voting for Donald Trump out of concern over presidential appointments, but added that she disagrees with his divisive rhetoric and holds her breath every day "wondering what he's gonna say."
"Every day I hold my breath wondering what he's gonna say, I mean, I do," Haley said on WIBC radio's 93.1 FM.
Earlier in the interview, the governor discussed blowback she received from fellow Republicans for saying at a news conference last week that a vote for Trump was not an "easy vote."
"I don't expect everybody to agree with me," she said. "What I can tell you is, I have always said that I would support the Republican nominee, that was not a big secret. Everybody's deciding to talk about this again. But I've always said that I was gonna support the Republican nominee.
"I have not always agreed with the way Donald Trump has communicated with the public in a time when the Republican Party is more diverse than it's ever been, is continuing to grow it's tent, is continuing to pull people together, and showing that, through all the Republican governors and all their successes, you know, to see someone that communicates anything that would divide us is not something that we want."
Haley, who endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio during the GOP primary, added that she thinks "this entire election has been disheartening for both parties," but she was more concerned about the possibility of Hillary Clinton making appointments to the Supreme Court and to the cabinet.
Haley said Trump showed that he could surround himself with good people by picking Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate.
"I absolutely will vote for Donald Trump," she said.