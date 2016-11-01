Nikki Haley on Trump: 'Every day I hold my breath wondering what he's gonna say'

Story highlights "Every day I hold my breath wondering what he's gonna say, I mean, I do," Haley said Monday.

"I absolutely will vote for Donald Trump," she added.

(CNN) South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in a radio interview Monday that she is voting for Donald Trump out of concern over presidential appointments, but added that she disagrees with his divisive rhetoric and holds her breath every day "wondering what he's gonna say."

"Every day I hold my breath wondering what he's gonna say, I mean, I do," Haley said on WIBC radio's 93.1 FM.

Earlier in the interview, the governor discussed blowback she received from fellow Republicans for saying at a news conference last week that a vote for Trump was not an "easy vote."

"I don't expect everybody to agree with me," she said. "What I can tell you is, I have always said that I would support the Republican nominee, that was not a big secret. Everybody's deciding to talk about this again. But I've always said that I was gonna support the Republican nominee.

Read More